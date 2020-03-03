NAB files reply on Shehbaz family objections

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reply in an accountability court on objections raised by Shehbaz Sharif family in an application against freezing their assets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reply in an accountability court on objections raised by Shehbaz Sharif family in an application against freezing their assets.

In its reply, the bureau claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had developed assets on name of his wives. The bureau submitted that Shehbaz family failed to inform about the sources of the assets whereas the same was mandatory as per money laundering act. Shehbaz Sharif family was asked several times about the sources but they fail to reply, it added.

The bureau contended that all the assets were freezed in accordance with the law and pleaded for dismissal of Shehbaz family's application.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court had ordered of freezing 23 properties of ShehbazSharif family while allowing an application of the bureau for the purpose. The Shehbaz Sharif family hadchallenged the same, saying that assets could not be freezed during the investigations.