NAB Files Reply To Barjees Tahir Bail Plea In Assets Case.

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:23 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reply in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case against him

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reply in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by former Federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case against him.

In its six-page reply, the bureau pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petition, filed by the MNA.

The bureau stated that it was holding an inquiry on charges of amassing assets beyond means against the petitioner. It submitted that after fulfilling all legal requirements, it sought details of the assets from the petitioner and departments concerned.

The bureau stated that it had received a complaint against the MNA on April 9, 2020 and NAB chairman had given approval for holding an inquiry into it.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had given interim bail to MNA Barjees Tahir on a pre-arrest bail petition, filed by him.

The MNA, through his petition, submitted that NAB had issued call-up notices to him in a assets beyond means investigation and it was feared that he might be arrested .

He submitted that the bureau investigated the matter in 2003 and closed it after an inquiry. He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail.

