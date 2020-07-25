UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Reply To Chaudhry Brothers' Petitions

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

NAB files reply to Chaudhry brothers' petitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reply in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the petitions filed by PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly, challenging three NAB inquiries against them.

NAB, in its 9-page reply, pleaded the court to dismiss the petitions as the investigations were being conducted in accordance with the law.

The Chaudhry brothers had challenged NAB investigations into charges of misuse of authority, willful default and assets beyond means against them.

They submitted that the Bureau had launched investigations against them on above said charges in 2000. They submitted that the Bureau had failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years. They submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board recommended closure of the investigation in 2017 and 2018 but it was not closed.

