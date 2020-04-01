UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Reply To Petition Against Mir Shakil Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:32 PM

NAB files reply to petition against Mir Shakil arrest

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has informed the Lahore High Court that it did not commit any violation of law in arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group, in connection with illegal plots exemption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has informed the Lahore High Court that it did not commit any violation of law in arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group, in connection with illegal plots exemption case.

In its seven-page reply filed before the LHC in petition moved by Shahina Shakil, wife of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, against arrest of her husband, the bureau had stated Mir Shakil had obtained illegal exemption of the plots located in Johar Town, Lahore. It stated that the inquiry was launched on the basis of available record in accordance with the law. The bureau stated that Mir Shakil was arrested after he failed to satisfy the bureau in the matter and the NAB chairman issued his arrest warrants as per law.

It further submitted that the accused was produced before the accountability court who remanded him in NAB custody till April 7.

The bureau had contended that the petition was based on mere allegations and pleaded with the court for its dismissal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the reply was submitted by the bureau on previous hearing of the case, on March 30, in compliance with the court directions.

Mir Shakil was arrested by the bureau on March 12 in illegal plots exemption case.

The bureau had alleged that the accused obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy.

