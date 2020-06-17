UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Files Reply To Shehbaz Sharif Bail Plea In Assets Case.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:36 AM

NAB files reply to Shehbaz Sharif bail plea in assets case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reply in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reply in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

In its 50-page reply, the bureau claimed that it had sufficient evidence to connect Shehbaz Sharif with the commission of offence.

It submitted that the petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif was an attempt to divert attention of the court from his illegal assets and money laundering.

The bureau submitted that the LHC had already dismissed bail petition of co-accused, Hamza Shehbaz, after observing that his assets did not commensurate with his known sources of income.

The bureau stated that Shehbaz Sharif was principal accused in the case and allegations were on better footing against him than the co-accused.

The bureau alleged that Shehbaz Sharif and other co-accused employed various methods for money laundering to legitimize illicit family enrichment.

The petitioner and his family owned assets worth Rs 2.12 million in 1990 whereas their present assets were more than Rs 7 billion, it added.

The bureau submitted that Shehbaz sharif was trying to frustrate investigation process and there were chances that he might fled the country as his son Salman Shehbaz had concealed himself to avoid lawful proceedings and he had been declared proclaimed offender.

The bureau denied the allegations levelled against it and submitted that the bail petition was liable to be dismissed.

It is pertinent to mention here that a LHC division bench had granted interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif in assets case till June 17 and it would resume hearing of Shehbaz Sharif bail petition on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Money June Family From Billion Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

8 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.