NAB Files Rs 280 M Reference Against Ex Balochistan Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

NAB files Rs 280 m reference against Ex Balochistan minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference in the accountability Court (AC) Quetta against former provincial minister Sadiq Umrani on charges of illegally grabbing government land and obtaining financial benefits of Rs 280 million.

The government had allotted 100 acres of land to the Clerks Association to form a housing society, said NAB spokesman in a statement on Thursday.

Later, the other accused, in collusion, illegally sold several acres of the allotted land to former provincial Minister Sadiq Umrani on throw away prices.

The accused illegally built a CNG station on the government land and obtained a total financial benefit of Rs 28o million. It may be mentioned that former Tehsildar of Dera Murad Jamali Abdul Nabi, former president of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Abdul Razzaq and Patwari Muhammad Jaffer were sentenced by the Accountability Court of Quetta for 3 years for selling government land illegally.

The NAB Balochistan has submitted reference against former provincial minister Sadiq Umrani in the accountability court in the light of solid evidences.

