NAB Files Rs20.96m Reference Against TMA Officials

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has filed a reference against officials of TMA Bannu and others for cheating public in the name of investment to get precious plots in Sabzi Mandi Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has filed a reference against officials of TMA Bannu and others for cheating public in the name of investment to get precious plots in Sabzi Mandi Bannu.

It was brought into the notice of NAB (KP) that Ayub Nawaz and Muhammad Yar office bearers of Sabzi Farosh Association Bannu have been involved in cheating public at old sabzi mandi Bannu, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

During the proceedings it was discovered that the accused persons in connivance of TMA employees including tax Superintendent, Building Inspector, Junior Clerk and others had lured 76x vendors to invest Rs.

20.96 million for allotment of precious land from TMA Bannu at Sabzi mandi.

Subsequently, when the vendors constructed shops at the said land presuming it was their property, the TMA demolished the shops and evicted them under the relevant law.

These affected vendors were neither allotted any land, nor was their money returned. Hence a reference was filed in the Accountability Court against all the accused.

NAB has advised the general public to be wary of such mafia and report to the bureau if they come across such scams.

