UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Files Supplementary Reference Against Khaqan Abbasi In LNG Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

NAB files supplementary reference against Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference against 22 accused in LNG case including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Mifta Ismael.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on the reference moved by NAB against PML-N's stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. The former prime minister and other accused appeared before the court and mark their attendances.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the supplementary reference had been filed against the accused.

They could collect copies of this, he said, adding that a few accused were not in attendance.

The court served notices to five accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing. It may be mentioned here that Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, the son of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also been included in the list of accused people. The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 22.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May September Court

Recent Stories

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

12 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

14 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

14 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

14 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

19 minutes ago

ADDED allows resume back the valet parking service ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.