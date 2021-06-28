NAB files supplementary reference against Pervaiz Ashraf

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference against former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in the Karkey Rental Power case in the accountability court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference against former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in the Karkey Rental Power case in the accountability court.

According to details, the NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed submitted the reference to the court.

While hearing the case, the NAB Court Judge Asghar Ali Shah directed the officials to provide copies of reference to the accused and ensure their attendance at the next hearing.

The Judge adjourned the hearing of the case till July 13.