NAB Files Supplementary Reference Against Zardari In Park Lane Scam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday moved a supplementary reference to the accountability court against former president Asif Ali Zardari and 19 other accused in Park Lane corruption case connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday moved a supplementary reference to the accountability court against former president Asif Ali Zardari and 19 other accused in Park Lane corruption case connected with fake accounts scam.

The NAB had alleged the accused to embezzle Rs3.74 billions through a fraudulent practice. It stated that all approvers had confessed that they had been working on the directions of Park Lane Company's directions.

The reference stated that former president Asif Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had admitted that they had 25 percent shares each in Park Lane Company.

It alleged that additional registrar and officers of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan had assisted the accused in agreements of Park Lane and preparation of fake documents.

The loan was taken on the basis of fake documents from National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and later, the company refused to payback the money.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had mentioned Rs1.5 billions embezzled amount in its interim reference and the amount had increased to Rs3.74 billions in supplementary reference. Similarly, the number of approvers had also increased in fresh reference.

The accountability court had earlier summoned former president Asif Zardari and other accused on September 1, and directed NAB to produce its evidence after the accused denied charges.

