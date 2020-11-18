NAB files supplementary reference in Saaf Pani case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed a supplementary reference against accused including former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamarul Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal, Ali Imran and Rabia Imran (son-in-law and daughter of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif) and others in the Saaf Pani case

The reference had filed in accountability court, wherein it was alleged that the accused caused a loss of Rs 370.5 million to the national exchequer.

The bureau stated that the accused purchased water filtration plants at exorbitant rates whereas civil, electrical and solar works were also executed at exorbitant rates.

It was further alleged that the former CEO Saaf Pani Company had illegally approved payment of Rs 24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers PrivateLimited in lieu of the office rent for the Saaf Pani Company despite the fact that thepossession was not taken. Ali and Fatima Developers is owned by Ali Imran and Rabia Imran.