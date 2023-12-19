Open Menu

NAB Files Toshakhana Reference Against Founder PTI Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 05:33 PM

NAB files Toshakhana reference against founder PTI chairman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reference with the Accountability Court against founder chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi pertaining to Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reference with the Accountability Court against founder chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi pertaining to Toshakhana.

The Registrar Office of the accountability court would take further action after scrutiny of the case.

The NAB Rawalpindi has named two accused in the graft reference.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and Investigation Officer Mohsin Haroon submitted the reference to Registrar Office.

