NAB focal institute of Pakistan under UNCAC: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :NAB was the focal institute of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and also SAARC anti-corruption forum Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said Sunday.

In a statement, he said NAB SAARC countries have lauded NAB's performance. Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan has also appreciated NAB's efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey, 59 percent of people have expressed confidence in NAB. Pakistan was the only country that has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to fight corruption. Pakistan and China were working together to ensure transparency in the ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan. NAB was the only institution in the country which since its inception has recovered Rs. 864 billion from corrupt elements, he said.

NAB has distributed Rs 25 billion among the affectees of illegal housing societies. NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their national obligation while that have also devised three pronged strategy to eliminate corruption.

This has been acknowledged as the most effective anti corruption strategy. NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, he said.

The NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research academy, which was imparting specialized training to investigation officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crimes besides the establishment of the state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinizing documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data, etc. This has increased investigation standards. NAB has established a money laundering cell at its headquarters. NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual. It has affiliations with state of Pakistan. The incumbent leadership of NAB has recovered record Rs 584 billion. During current leadership the accountability courts have convicted 1,504 suspects due to rigorous persuasion of NAB.