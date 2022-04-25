UrduPoint.com

NAB Focal Institute Of Pakistan Under UNCAC: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM

NAB focal institute of Pakistan under UNCAC: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :NAB was the focal institute of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and also SAARC anti-corruption forum Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said Sunday.

In a statement, he said NAB SAARC countries have lauded NAB's performance. Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan has also appreciated NAB's efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey, 59 percent of people have expressed confidence in NAB. Pakistan was the only country that has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to fight corruption. Pakistan and China were working together to ensure transparency in the ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan. NAB was the only institution in the country which since its inception has recovered Rs. 864 billion from corrupt elements, he said.

NAB has distributed Rs 25 billion among the affectees of illegal housing societies. NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their national obligation while that have also devised three pronged strategy to eliminate corruption.

This has been acknowledged as the most effective anti corruption strategy. NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, he said.

The NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research academy, which was imparting specialized training to investigation officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crimes besides the establishment of the state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinizing documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data, etc. This has increased investigation standards. NAB has established a money laundering cell at its headquarters. NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual. It has affiliations with state of Pakistan. The incumbent leadership of NAB has recovered record Rs 584 billion. During current leadership the accountability courts have convicted 1,504 suspects due to rigorous persuasion of NAB.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption World National Accountability Bureau United Nations China Canada CPEC Rawalpindi Gallup Money Sunday From Billion Justice Javed Iqbal Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

24 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

24 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

24 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.