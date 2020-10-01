NAB follows principle of merit: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem on Thursday said that the Opposition leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had been allowed to take home cooked food and medicines.

Talking to media at the Lahore High Court, the NAB DG said that Shehbaz Sharif was happy and comfortable.

He said that Shehbaz brought his bedding from home and he read books in custody.

He said that the bureau followed principle of merit and it would continue to work only on merit. The NAB chairman had given clear directions on merit and bureau took action on basis of evidence only, he added.

To a question, he said that there were no complaints against government personalities in NAB Lahore.