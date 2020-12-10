NAB for further improving investigation standards on scientific basis

A high level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided over by its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday decided to further improve the standards of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filling of references after collecting solid evidence against the suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided over by its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday decided to further improve the standards of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filling of references after collecting solid evidence against the suspects.

The forum decided to further improve the functioning of forensic science laboratory to improve the standard of inquiries and investigations on scientific basis.

The NAB chairman directed the concerned to utilise all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be punished.

He directed that the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be taken to logical conclusion by taking the benefit of the collective wisdom of combined investigation team. Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of chairman. By ensuring persistent vigilance, the required legal assistance could be provided, if required.

Meeting reviewed the overall performance of headquarters and all regional bureaus and decided investigation officers and prosecutors would pursue the cases in coordination with law after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses' statements.

The forum decided to impart capacity building courses of investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements. There are more than 1,230 references under trial in different respected accountability courts of the country. The relevant director generals (DGs) should ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way and make possible efforts for recovery of looted money from corrupt events and subsequently deposit in the national exchequer which is our national duty.

The NAB chairman said the bureau is a national institution making sincere corruption elimination efforts.

NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General operations Zahir Shah attended the meeting whereas (DGs) of all bureaus attended the meeting via video link.