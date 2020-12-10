UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB For Further Improving Investigation Standards On Scientific Basis

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:17 PM

NAB for further improving investigation standards on scientific basis

A high level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided over by its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday decided to further improve the standards of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filling of references after collecting solid evidence against the suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided over by its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday decided to further improve the standards of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filling of references after collecting solid evidence against the suspects.

The forum decided to further improve the functioning of forensic science laboratory to improve the standard of inquiries and investigations on scientific basis.

The NAB chairman directed the concerned to utilise all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be punished.

He directed that the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be taken to logical conclusion by taking the benefit of the collective wisdom of combined investigation team. Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of chairman. By ensuring persistent vigilance, the required legal assistance could be provided, if required.

Meeting reviewed the overall performance of headquarters and all regional bureaus and decided investigation officers and prosecutors would pursue the cases in coordination with law after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses' statements.

The forum decided to impart capacity building courses of investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements. There are more than 1,230 references under trial in different respected accountability courts of the country. The relevant director generals (DGs) should ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way and make possible efforts for recovery of looted money from corrupt events and subsequently deposit in the national exchequer which is our national duty.

The NAB chairman said the bureau is a national institution making sincere corruption elimination efforts.

NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General operations Zahir Shah attended the meeting whereas (DGs) of all bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Money All From

Recent Stories

Israel-Morocco Deal Includes Establishing Diplomat ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats, Accused of Espionage, Must Leav ..

4 minutes ago

Slovenia Extends Restrictive Measures to Combat CO ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan asks all travellers from Afghanistan for ..

7 minutes ago

US Aggressively Exercises Containment Policy on Ru ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Respond to Expulsion of 2 Diplomats From ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.