NAB Forms Six-member Committee To Address Reservations Of Business Community

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:43 PM

NAB forms six-member committee to address reservations of business community

NAB says the status of the aforesaid committee of the business community will only be consultative,

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday announced to constitut a six-member committee to address teh reservations of the business commuity and thier valid complaints, the reports said.


According to details, the Anti-graft body issued a statement and said that it had formed a committee exercising powers under Section 33(C) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The NAB's committee would be comprising Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Daroo Khan Achackzai, Former Bank Alfalah president Atif Bajwa, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Anjum Nisar, Millat Tractors Managing Director Sikandar Mustafa Khan, and Former chief of Citizens Police Liaison Committee Karachi Jameel Yusuf.


The committee, according to the details, would present its recommendations regarding any problems faced by the business community to the NAB chairman. A three-member committee would also review recommendations to present the same to the NAB chairman.


The press release issued by the NAB said that a decision would be taken on the proposals "without any delay and in accordance with the law".

After the new committee, the business committee would also be able to present its requests to the NAB chairman, it added. However, the NAB chairman's decision would be final during the process and complaintts regarding references that have already been filled would not be admissible.


"There will be no prohibition on the use of authority legally granted to NAB," said the NAB adding that " the status of the aforesaid committee of the business community will only be consultative,".


"Immensely respects" the business community and every step possible would be taken for the country's prosperity and improvement of the economy," the NAB further stated.
NAB's first and last association is only with the state of Pakistan and its prosperity," the statement concluded.


It may be mentioned here that the business community had serious reservations about the NAB's policies and actions against businessmen.

