UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Forwards List To 39 Proclaimed Offenders To Airports Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:32 PM

NAB forwards list to 39 proclaimed offenders to airports across country

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan has sent a list of 39 proclaimed offenders to immigration officials at airports all over the country

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan has sent a list of 39 proclaimed offenders to immigration officials at airports all over the country.According to media reports, the concerned authorities have been requested to immediately arrest the suspects upon their arrival or departure at any airport, however, no one has been detained as yet.

The list includes Names and Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers of the offenders and their arrest warrants have also been issued.The airports which have been forwarded the data are Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport, Islamabad International Airport, Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport, Faisalabad International Airport, Multan International Airport, Quetta International Airport and Sialkot International Airport.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta National Accountability Bureau Sialkot Media All Airport

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah

15 minutes ago

Smog shuts schools, universities in Iran

6 minutes ago

Test cricket's highest run scorers

3 minutes ago

PM to attend signing ceremony in Lahore to ensure ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition will also support Gov't in legislation ..

3 minutes ago

Man kills step-brother over domestic dispute

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.