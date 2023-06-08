NAB found more evidence in Al-Qadir Trust case: Irfan Qadir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Irfan Qadir on Thursday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had found more evidence in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Addressing a press conference, the SAPM said the accountability watchdog had traced transactions worth Rs 4.50 billion from the accounts of Farhat Shehzadi, the friend of former prime minister's wife, and efforts were underway to bring her and her husband back from abroad for further investigation.

The NAB Ordinance stressed for across the board accountability and there was no sacred cow "when it comes to accountability", he added.

SAPM Iran Qadir said the matters of superior court judges could be referred to NAB if they had "criminal overtones or an element of corruption".

He viewed that the judicial system was being manipulated by certain people on the outside and that there were indications of an element of corruption. The government while considering such matters exercised extreme caution regarding the formation of the commission to investigate the matter, he added.

He said it was a fair opportunity provided to the judges to prove their innocence. If the commission's report had come out favourable then the matter would not have been referred to the Supreme Judicial Council or the NAB, he added.

He said the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, empowered the Supreme Court and protected the chief judge from allegations but the "court formed a bench against the act. The government and the parliamentarians tried their best to protect the apex court from the allegations against its chief."