NAB-GB files reference against officers, officials of Forest Deptt

The National Accountability Bureau Sub Office Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday filed a reference in Accountability Court against six officers and officials of Forest department, official communique issued here said

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) The National Accountability Bureau Sub Office Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday filed a reference in Accountability Court against six officers and officials of Forest department, official communique issued here said.

The reference has been filed against ex-District Forest Officer Astrore Saleem ullah Khan, Forest Lesse Mohammad Iqbal, Chief Conservator Gilgit Zakir Hussain, Conservator (retired) Mohammad Zamurd, Regional Forest Officer (R) Qadar Dan and DFO (R) Ghulam Haider.

According to NAB-GB Ex-DFO Astore Saleem ullah Khan by misuing the authority issued illegal transport passes for transportation of illegally cut timber to Forest Lessee Mohammad Iqbal without depositing fine on March 15, 2013.

The investigation further established Chief Conservator Gilgit Zakir Hussain Conservator (R) Mohammad Zamurd, RFO (R) Qadar Dan, and DFO (R)Ghulam Haider by misusing authority extended illegal benefits to accused Ex-DFO Saleem ullah Khan Astore and reflected excess and illegal timber in the assessment report. The accused persons were responsible for causing Rs 48.28 million loss to national exchequer.

It is to mention here that two references against accused Saleem Ullah Khan and Qadar Dan while one reference was already under trial in accountability court GB.