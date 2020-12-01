NAB Geared up to bring corrupt elements to Justice to eradicate corruption: Chairman NAB

(@FahadShabbir)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said on Tuesday that the anti graft watchdog was geared up to eradicate corruption from the country and bring the corrupt elements to justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said on Tuesday that the anti graft watchdog was geared up to eradicate corruption from the country and bring the corrupt elements to justice.

In a statement, he said that NAB has perfected its procedures and its officers/officials were working with the realization that eradication of corruption is their national duty. Pakistan and China have inked Memorandum of understanding MoU for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China were jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan economic coordination in CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) project. NAB has established a state of the art training academy on modern lines to train its investigation officers in order to inquire/investigate white collar and complex cases more professionally and on scientific basis. He said that the department was determined to eradicate corruption by using all its resources. NAB's proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy has started yielding positive dividends. Due to its effective anti corruption strategy, NAB has not only recovered Rs. 466 billion looted money from corrupt and deposited it in national exchequer which is a record achievement of any Anti Corruption Organization working in Pakistan.

He said due to NAB's proactive anti corruption Strategy, eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as corruption free Pakistan can lead us towards a prosper and develop country.

The Chairman said that NAB was committed to eradicate corruption by adopting "Accountability for All" policy. The department has conducted probe in 56 public limited companies in Punjab, probe in 435 offshore companies, probe in alleged illegal allotment of Industrial and Commercial plots by Gwadar Industrial and Estate Development Authority, NTS, LNG Terminal, Narowal Sports City Project, Billion Tree Tsunami, illegal Housing/Cooperative Societies and Modaraba scams etc.

NAB's performance was being evaluated under monitoring and evaluation system. On the basis of annual evaluation, all concerned staff were being informed about their strengths and weaknesses under its self Accountability Mechanism. They were also being directed to overcome their shortcomings which definitely helps in improving the overall performance of NAB.

Chairman has directed multiple efforts for eradication of corruption and to arrest absconders/proclaimed offenders. Joint efforts of all could ensure eradication of corruption and corruption free Pakistan a reality.