NAB gets 14-day physical remand of Hamza Shahbaz

Hamza Shahbaz will next appear in the court on June 26.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The Accountability Court has approved 14-day physical remand of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Hamza Shahbaz before the Accountability Court on Wednesday in corruption cases.

Accountability Court admin judge Jawad ul Hassan held the hearing of the money laundering and assets beyond means cases against Hamza Shahbaz.

NAB special prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua had sought 15-day physical remand of Hamza Shahbaz.

NAB arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz from inside the Lahore High Court (LHC) in two cases regarding money laundering and holding assets beyond means on Tuesday.

The arrest took place after a two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, dismissed the bail applications filed by Hamza after his (Hamza's) lawyer opted to withdraw the bail pleas in the two corruption cases.

Hamza, the son of PML-N president and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, is facing inquiries in the cases related to Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means.

His arrest comes a day after former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB in Islamabad.