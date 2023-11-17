NAB gets four-day custody of PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a four-day physical remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the 190 million Pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, who heard the case against the PTI chairman and his wife in Adiala Jail, also extended the latter's interim bail till November 21 after hearing arguments from their lawyer Sardar Latif Khan Khosa.

The PTI chairman PTI was produced before the court during the hearing.