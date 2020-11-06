UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Gets Transit Remand Of Two Accused In Reko Diq Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

NAB gets transit remand of two accused in Reko Diq case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted transit remand of two accused to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Reko Diq case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing in the matter.

NAB produced two accused Sher Khan and Muhammad Farooq before the court.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood prayed the court to grant one week transit remand for shifting the accused to Quetta.

The court asked the bureau to send the accused to Quetta as soon as possible and granted transit remand till November 10.

It may be mentioned here that anti graft body had filed a reference to AC Quetta pertaining to embezzlement of billions of rupees in Reko Diq. The chairman NAB had issued arrest warrants against the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Quetta National Accountability Bureau May November Billion Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

24 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

25 minutes ago

Huawei Contributed EUR16.4bn to Europe's GDP

29 minutes ago

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

40 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.