Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:50 PM

NAB Gilgit organizes painting competition

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB ) Gilgit in association with Agha Khan Higher Secondary school Gilgit organized a painting competition under the theme "Corruption is the biggest obstacle in development of the country".

Director NAB Gilgit-Baltistan, Nasir Junejo was the chief guest at the event.

In his address he explained the students in detail about the negative effects of corruption on the country's development and its consequences.

The Director NAB explained the youth about their role in eradicating the scourge of corruption from the country.

He assured the youth that corruption was licking our society like termites and the new generation would have to unite and take steps to curb it.

Agha Khan Higher Secondary School Principal Zafar Iqbal delivered his welcome address and appreciated the efforts of NAB Gilgit and told the architects of the future of the nation about the serious consequences of corruption.

More than 50 students participated in the competition. Miss Abida Parveen, Zeeshan Murtaza and Miss Shazmina Baig acted as judges in the competition.

At the end of the ceremony, Director NAB, Principal Agha Khan Higher Secondary School and Miss Abida Parveen distributed prizes among the first, second and third place students in the painting competitions, besides distributing certificates, shields and gifts to all the children.

