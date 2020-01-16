UrduPoint.com
NAB Given Opportunity For Filing Reply To Raja Pervaiz's Acquittal Plea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:14 PM

An accountability court on Thursday gave an opportunity to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing reply to an acquittal application, filed by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in an illegal appointments case till Jan 24

The court gave the opportunity after a NAB investigation officer requested it for grant of some time to file the reply.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry heard the case wherein Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused also appeared.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his application had pleaded with the court for his acquittal, submitting that the Bureau had already admitted that no irregularities were committed in the recruitment process.

He further submitted that the court did not have any jurisdiction to hear the matter after recent amendments in the NAB ordinance.

NAB filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf, and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

