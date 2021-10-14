UrduPoint.com

NAB Given Time For Comments Against Zardari's Acquittal Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments in acquittal plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana vehicles reference.

NAB prosecutor informed the court that the reply of his department was in approval phase and it would be submitted soon after the procedure.

The judge remarked it was already too late and instructed the prosecutor to try to file the comments before next date of hearing.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali noted that 22 witnesses had been testified so far in this reference.

The judge inquired from Asif Zardari's lawyer Farooq H.

Naek that how many witnesses he had crossed examined.

Naek contended that after the new Ordinance the NAB itself had stopped its working and had sought opinion from Ministry of Law and Justice.

The court subsequently granted time to NAB for submission of comments and adjourned the case for a week.

Former Prime Ministers Yousaf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif were also named in the reference as accused. Nawaz Sharif had been declared as absconder in the case.

The reference had alleged the accused for keeping the vehicles of toshakhana for their personal use.

