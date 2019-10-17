NAB given time to file supplementary reference in illegal allotment case

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted two weeks time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference, pertaining to illegal allotments of amenity plots in Sindh, connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted two weeks time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference, pertaining to illegal allotments of amenity plots in Sindh, connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption case moved by NAB and adjourned hearing of the case till November 8. Former administrator Karachi Hussain Syed, Matanat Ali and other accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded that the department wanted to file supplementary reference and requested the judge to grant some time for this.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had named Samiuddin, Abdul Ghani Mjeed, Syed Khalid Zafar Hashmi, Syed Jameel Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed, Hussain Syed and Matanat Al as accused in this corruption reference.

Thees persons were accused of allotment of library and temple's plot illegally and caused huge loss to national exchequer.

Meanwhile, the same court allowed NAB to conduct investigation from four accused including Hussain Syed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan in jail regarding a loan worth Rs 29 billion taken from Sindh Bank by them.

NAB Investigation Officer Mubashir Karim filed a miscellaneousapplication to the court in this regard.