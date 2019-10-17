UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Given Time To File Supplementary Reference In Illegal Allotment Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

NAB given time to file supplementary reference in illegal allotment case

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted two weeks time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference, pertaining to illegal allotments of amenity plots in Sindh, connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted two weeks time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference, pertaining to illegal allotments of amenity plots in Sindh, connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption case moved by NAB and adjourned hearing of the case till November 8. Former administrator Karachi Hussain Syed, Matanat Ali and other accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded that the department wanted to file supplementary reference and requested the judge to grant some time for this.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had named Samiuddin, Abdul Ghani Mjeed, Syed Khalid Zafar Hashmi, Syed Jameel Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed, Hussain Syed and Matanat Al as accused in this corruption reference.

Thees persons were accused of allotment of library and temple's plot illegally and caused huge loss to national exchequer.

Meanwhile, the same court allowed NAB to conduct investigation from four accused including Hussain Syed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan in jail regarding a loan worth Rs 29 billion taken from Sindh Bank by them.

NAB Investigation Officer Mubashir Karim filed a miscellaneousapplication to the court in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Corruption Loan National Accountability Bureau Jail Same Temple May November Sindh Bank From Billion Court

Recent Stories

PTF delegation to visit India to attend ATF AGM, B ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan's Spokesman, Russian Envoy for Syria Discu ..

9 minutes ago

Fawad Hussain for equipping farmers with latest te ..

9 minutes ago

976th annual Urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh begins on Fri ..

9 minutes ago

Two-day music and arts festival "Ishq-Ast" to be h ..

9 minutes ago

DIG urges newly appoint ASPs to promote community ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.