NAB given time to submit reply in Miftah bail plea

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted further time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in a petition seeking post arrest bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG agreement reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted further time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in a petition seeking post arrest bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG agreement reference.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Miftah's legal team.

During outset of hearing, the chief justice expressed concern over not submission of reply of the NAB against the bail petition.

The bench noted that a notice had been served to the anti-graft body, then why no response was submitted by it so far.

To this, the NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant further time which was allowed by the court.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that the NAB had proved nothing against him since he had been arrested.

He prayed the court to grant him a post-arrest bail as he was fully cooperating with the NAB investigation in this case.

However, the court adjourned hearing of the case till December 17. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had also arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the same who was in jail on judicial remand.