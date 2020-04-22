NAB gives another chance to Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it on May 4

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif skipped his appearance before NAB team on Wednesday, citing reasons of his weak immunity amid fears of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif skipped appearance before the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) in assets beyond means here on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif skipped from appearance before NAB for the second time, citing reasons for his safety amid fears of Coroanvirus.

Talking to the reporters, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif provided the required documents to the anti-corruption watchdog. She said the investigation officers could hold video conference if they wanted to interrogate him.

Marriyum said that Shehbaz Sharif is a 69-years-old cancer survivor and his doctors asked him to stay home due to weak immunity during this pandemic.

On other hand, NAB rejected his excuses and fixed May 4 as the next date for his appearance in the said case.

The NAB assured him adequate precautionary measures in NAB office against coronavirus if he visited and appeared before the investigating team.

Earlier, NAB had summoned Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on April 17 along with detailed record of properties inherited by him but the PML-N president skipped his appearance.

However, he was due today for the second time but he did not turn up. And now the date has been extended till May 4, raising many questions about the writ of the state institution.

NAB stated that inquiry in assets beyond means case is in last phase and questioning Shehbaz is very important.

According to NAB, between 1998 and 2018, Shehbaz’s family assets grew from Rs23 million to Rs549 billion. “As a public office holder Shehbaz needs to explain the increase in his assets,” NAB said.

The accountability watchdog also asked the former Punjab Chief Minister to submit bank details along with the loan taken from Barclays bank between 2005 and 2007.

NAB also sought details of all the gifts received and given by the family, details of agriculture income from 2008 to 2019 and details about the utilization of Shehbaz’s Model Town residence as chief minister’s camp house.