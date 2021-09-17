UrduPoint.com

NAB Gives Away Rs 9.3m Cheques To Affectees

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:12 PM

NAB gives away Rs 9.3m cheques to affectees

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Friday handed over cheques worth Rs 9.3 million among 109 affectees of Green City, Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Friday handed over cheques worth Rs 9.3 million among 109 affectees of Green City, Sargodha.

The ceremony held in this regard at NAB Office here, was attended by senior officers of the Bureau and others.

The ceremony participants were informed that under the tenure of NAB current leadership, the regional bureau facilitated 23,000 affectees, and during this period, NAB Lahore returned around Rs 7 billion to the affectees of various scams.

Later, the affectees of Green City Sargodha thanked NAB chairman and NAB Lahore director general over their untiring efforts for the recovery of looted money.

