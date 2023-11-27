Open Menu

NAB Gives Clean Chit To Ahad Cheema In Assets Beyond Means Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2023 | 02:14 PM

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

The NAB report submitted to the court says that Cheema’s amassed assets align with his income.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2023) In a significant development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has exonerated Ahad Cheema, the advisor to the caretaker prime minister, in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB report, submitted to the accountability court, asserts that the alleged excess assets linked to Cheema, the former LDA chief, do not warrant charges.

According to the investigation, properties held by purported benamidars on behalf of Ahad Cheema were reportedly funded from personal income, distancing them from direct association with Cheema.

The report said that the bureaucrat's amassed assets align with his income.

Cheema, who spent over three years in custody, was granted bail in April of the previous year.

A BPS-19 PAS officer, Cheema served as the head of the Lahore Development Authority during the last PML-N government.

Cheema was bestowed with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award by the then president in recognition of his pivotal role in the construction of the Lahore metro.

In light of the report, NAB has formally petitioned the accountability court to consider Ahad Cheema's plea for acquittal in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Metro April From Government Ahad Cheema Court

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

15 minutes ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

26 minutes ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

36 minutes ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan