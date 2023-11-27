NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NAB report submitted to the court says that Cheema’s amassed assets align with his income.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2023) In a significant development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has exonerated Ahad Cheema, the advisor to the caretaker prime minister, in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB report, submitted to the accountability court, asserts that the alleged excess assets linked to Cheema, the former LDA chief, do not warrant charges.

According to the investigation, properties held by purported benamidars on behalf of Ahad Cheema were reportedly funded from personal income, distancing them from direct association with Cheema.

Cheema, who spent over three years in custody, was granted bail in April of the previous year.

A BPS-19 PAS officer, Cheema served as the head of the Lahore Development Authority during the last PML-N government.

Cheema was bestowed with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award by the then president in recognition of his pivotal role in the construction of the Lahore metro.

In light of the report, NAB has formally petitioned the accountability court to consider Ahad Cheema's plea for acquittal in accordance with the law.