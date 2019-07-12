UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Gives Possession Letters To Khayaban-i-Amin Society's Affectees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:39 PM

NAB gives possession letters to Khayaban-i-Amin Society's affectees

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised a third ceremony to hand over possession letters of M,L and N blocks affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised a third ceremony to hand over possession letters of M,L and N blocks affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing society.

Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA), Khaleeq-uz-Zaman and Director Investigation Ahtram Dar participated as chief guests in the ceremony.

According to NAB spokesman, the ceremony was organised to hand over 246 possession letters of newly-constructed houses worth Rs 1.2 billion among the affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society.

Earlier, in May this year, around 1,700 affectees were given letters of plots and houses in the society worth Rs 7 billion whereas, in October last year, hundreds of other affectees received letters of Rs 4 billion.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Ahtram Dar said that it was only due to tireless efforts of NAB Lahore's officers that thousands of affectees had been benefitted.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau May October Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Xu and Dabrowski knock out defending Wimbledon cha ..

2 minutes ago

Food, nutrition security fundamental element for p ..

2 minutes ago

US Demands Venezuela Provide Update on Detained 6 ..

2 minutes ago

NASA Astronaut Plants Tree in Baikonur Ahead of Fi ..

2 minutes ago

US Labor Secretary Acosta announces resignation ov ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talked Bilateral T ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.