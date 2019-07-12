The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised a third ceremony to hand over possession letters of M,L and N blocks affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau NAB ) organised a third ceremony to hand over possession letters of M,L and N blocks affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing society.

Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA), Khaleeq-uz-Zaman and Director Investigation Ahtram Dar participated as chief guests in the ceremony.

According to NAB spokesman, the ceremony was organised to hand over 246 possession letters of newly-constructed houses worth Rs 1.2 billion among the affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society.

Earlier, in May this year, around 1,700 affectees were given letters of plots and houses in the society worth Rs 7 billion whereas, in October last year, hundreds of other affectees received letters of Rs 4 billion.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Ahtram Dar said that it was only due to tireless efforts of NAB Lahore's officers that thousands of affectees had been benefitted.