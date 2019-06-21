UrduPoint.com
NAB Granted 11-day More Physical Remand Of Zardari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:25 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 11-day physical remand of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in mega money laundering and fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 11-day physical remand of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir directed the NAB officials to produce the accused again on July 2, after ending of his physical remand time.

The NAB officials produced the former president before the court amid foolproof security arrangements and prayed the judge to grant his further 14-day physical remand.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the court regarding the development in investigation from PPP's co-chairman in fake accounts case.

At this Zardari arrived at the court rostrum.

His counsel Laif Khosa informed the court that his client just wanted to listen what NAB had generated against him in the report.

NAB prosecutor said the department had not generated anything itself rather it was apprising the court about the things surfaced during the investigation.

He pleaded that the former president had admitted his close terms with a proclaimed offender Nasir Abdullah, however, Zardari did not accept that the said accused had been his front-man.

The NAB requested the court to grant it further 14-day physical remand of the accused.

At this, Zardari said why not; NAB should obtain a 90-day physical remand at once. Khosa opposed the NAB request and said the defense did not know that why accountability watchdog was demanding physical remand again and again.

