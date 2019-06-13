NAB granted 7-day remand to fake account case accused

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further seven-day physical remand of accused Daud Morkas in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further seven-day physical remand of accused Daud Morkas in fake accounts case.

The NAB officials produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending his physical remand duration.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant further remand of the accused to forward the investigation process.

The court directed the anti-graft watchdog to produce the accused again on June 20.