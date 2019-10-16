NAB granted 7-day transit remand of ex GB secy finance

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a seven-day transit remand of former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) finance secretary, currently working as joint secretary inter-provincial coordination committee, on corruption charges

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after being arrested last night by the NAB.

During the course of proceeding, NAB's prosecutor Mirza Usman pleaded that a summon notice had been served to the accused to appear before NAB investigation team on October 10. However, the accused did not join the investigation.

He prayed the court to grant a ten-day transit remand of the accused so that he could be produced to the relevant court.

However, the defense lawyer opposed the NAB request and requested the court to grant only two-day transit remand and NAB be given more days later if it could not shift his client to GB within that time.

The court granted seven-day remand and directed NAB to produce the accused to relevant court as soon as possible.

Arif Ibrahim was arrested from Islamabad in pursuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by GB accountability court.

The NAB has already filed a reference against Arif Ibrahim, former GB secretary excise and taxation Mohammad Ali, former ETO Ghizer Intikhab-ul-Haq and contractor excise and taxation Mohammad Saleem and others for committing corruption and corrupt practices in procurement of arms and ammunition for GB excise and taxation department.

The arms were procured at exorbitant rates, but were found substandard, causing huge losses to the exchequer.