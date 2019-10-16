UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Granted 7-day Transit Remand Of Ex GB Secy Finance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

NAB granted 7-day transit remand of ex GB secy finance

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a seven-day transit remand of former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) finance secretary, currently working as joint secretary inter-provincial coordination committee, on corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a seven-day transit remand of former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) finance secretary, currently working as joint secretary inter-provincial coordination committee, on corruption charges.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after being arrested last night by the NAB.

During the course of proceeding, NAB's prosecutor Mirza Usman pleaded that a summon notice had been served to the accused to appear before NAB investigation team on October 10. However, the accused did not join the investigation.

He prayed the court to grant a ten-day transit remand of the accused so that he could be produced to the relevant court.

However, the defense lawyer opposed the NAB request and requested the court to grant only two-day transit remand and NAB be given more days later if it could not shift his client to GB within that time.

The court granted seven-day remand and directed NAB to produce the accused to relevant court as soon as possible.

Arif Ibrahim was arrested from Islamabad in pursuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by GB accountability court.

The NAB has already filed a reference against Arif Ibrahim, former GB secretary excise and taxation Mohammad Ali, former ETO Ghizer Intikhab-ul-Haq and contractor excise and taxation Mohammad Saleem and others for committing corruption and corrupt practices in procurement of arms and ammunition for GB excise and taxation department.

The arms were procured at exorbitant rates, but were found substandard, causing huge losses to the exchequer.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Ghizer October From Court

Recent Stories

UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Plan Work ..

3 minutes ago

European Council President Says Brexit Deal May Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Italy's Lega Leader Salvini Briefly Hospitalized O ..

3 minutes ago

SECP proposed amendments in Public Offering Regula ..

4 minutes ago

Protests Widen Rift Between Hongkongers and Mainla ..

10 minutes ago

EU Ambassadors' Meeting Held Up by Continuing Brex ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.