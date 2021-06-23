UrduPoint.com
NAB Granted Fourteen Days Remand Of Accused

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:07 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a fourteen day physical remand of accused Mumtaz Abbasi in Sindh tractors scheme case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced former executive engineer Sindh Agriculture Department Mumtaz Abbasi before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed requested the court to grant fourteen day remand of the accused for further investigation from him. The accused had been involved in preparing fake invoices of tractors on Names of fake farmers.

The NAB had arrested a total of four accused in the case. It alleged that the accused had embezzled Rs 793 millions in tractor scheme. The case was also connected with fake accounts scam.

