NAB Granted Time For Comments In BISP Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:43 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its comments against acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against PPP's leader Farzana Raja and others in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) corruption case

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by NAB against BISP's ex-chairperson Farzana Raja and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by NAB against BISP's ex-chairperson Farzana Raja and others.

At the outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed requested the court to grant more time for submission of comments against acquittal pleas of the accused. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till January 24.

The reference had alleged Farzana Raja and other accused for causing a loss worth Rs 540 million to national exchequer through corruption.

