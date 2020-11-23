UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Granted Time For Supplementary Reference In Worker Welfare Board Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

NAB granted time for supplementary reference in worker welfare board case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till December 7, to file supplementary reference pertaining to the loss of Rs 466 millions in workers welfare board (WWB).

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on the case against former secretary WWB Iftikhar Raheem.

The accused was produced before the judge by the bureau.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that his department would file a supplementary reference in light of investigation from the accused.

He prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.

The court accepted the request of bureau as well as extended the judicial remand of accused till December 7.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau December From Million Court

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

44 minutes ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

44 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

44 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Register of Cultural Org ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.