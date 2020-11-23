NAB granted time for supplementary reference in worker welfare board case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till December 7, to file supplementary reference pertaining to the loss of Rs 466 millions in workers welfare board (WWB).

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on the case against former secretary WWB Iftikhar Raheem.

The accused was produced before the judge by the bureau.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that his department would file a supplementary reference in light of investigation from the accused.

He prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.

The court accepted the request of bureau as well as extended the judicial remand of accused till December 7.