NAB granted time to file supplementary reference against former premier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference in rental power case against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Ashgar Ali conducted hearing on rental power case against former prime minister and PPP's stalwart Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant more time for submission of supplementary reference against the accused.

The court accepted the request and granted time to NAB in this regard.

Later the court adjourned the hearing till November 16.