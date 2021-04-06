UrduPoint.com
NAB Granted Time To File Supplementary Reference Against Pervaiz Ashraf

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

NAB granted time to file supplementary reference against Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference till May 3, in Karkay Power Project case against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference against PPP's stalwart Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the plea bargain request of co-accused Rana Mujahid was under process which causing delay in submission of supplementary reference.

He prayed the court to grant more time in this regard which was allowed by the judge. After this, the hearing was adjourned till next date.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir summoned two prosecution witnesses including Waseem Yousaf and Yousaf Joya on April 20, for testimony in rental power reference against former secretary water and power Shahid Rafi and others.

