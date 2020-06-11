UrduPoint.com
NAB Granted Time To File Supplementary Reference In LNG Scandal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a supplementary reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others pertaining to the LNG scandal.

The court, however, granted one day exemption from hearing to Abbasi due to coronavirus outbreak.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB officials informed the court that former finance advisor Miftah Ismail had not provided answers of a questionnaire so far. The accused had requested to give time till June 30, in this regard, he said.

The officials said that supplementary reference would be filed as soon as the NAB receives answers from Miftah. To this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till July 3.

