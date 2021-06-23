UrduPoint.com
NAB Granted Time To Submit Comments

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:03 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till July 27, on corruption reference against former Pakistani ambassador to Bulgaria A.S Baber Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till July 27, on corruption reference against former Pakistani ambassador to Bulgaria A.S Baber Hashmi.

The National Accountability Court (NAB) requested AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali to grant time for submission of comments against the acquittal plea of the two accused.

The court granted time and adjourned the case.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and co-accused Tufail Qazi appeared before the court. The court, however, granted one-day exemption from hearing to Baber Hashmi.

The NAB had alleged the accused for committing embezzlement in the funds of embassy.

