UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Granted Time To Submit Comments Against Maryam Nawaz's Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

NAB granted time to submit comments against Maryam Nawaz's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau to submit comments in petition of Maryam Nawaz against confiscation of property in Shangal Gali, Murre and other places in toshakhana reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on petition of Maryam Nawaz challenging the confiscation of property owned by Nawaz Sharif in above places.

During hearing, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant time till March 10, for submission of comments. The court accepted the prayer and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau March Prayer Court

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

44 seconds ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

46 seconds ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

48 seconds ago

Kiln sealed, owner booked

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 1.91 pct higher

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.