NAB Granted Time To Submit Comments In Bilal Sheikh's Acquittal Plea

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:05 AM

NAB granted time to submit comments in Bilal Sheikh's acquittal plea

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in an acquittal plea of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in an acquittal plea of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on acquittal plea of Bilal Sheikh in a reference pertaining to loss worth Rs25 billion to Sindh Bank connected with fake accounts case.

During the course of proceedings, NAB prosecutor appeared before the court and prayed it to grant some time for submission of comments in this case which was accepted by the judge.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till May 13.

It may be mentioned here that the accused were alleged for giving loan worth Rs29 billion to unnamed companies owned by Hussain Lawai, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari. Four billion rupees were returned to the bank while the remaining amount was embezzled by the accused and subsequently laundered it.

