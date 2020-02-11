(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit reply against the petitions challenging the freezing of bank accounts of PPP's leader Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit reply against the petitions challenging the freezing of bank accounts of PPP's leader Faryal Talpur.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a petition filed by Faryal Talpur.

During outset of hearing, Talpur sated that the NAB had not proved its case against her so far and prayed the court to issue orders for restoration of her bank accounts.

However, the NAB couldn't submit its reply this day and sought more time from the court to file the report regarding the matter.