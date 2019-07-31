NAB granted time to submit written answer

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit reply in a plea of co-accused in corruption reference against Ishaq Dar challenging the further investigation against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit reply in a plea of co-accused in corruption reference against Ishaq Dar challenging the further investigation against them.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by co-accused in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income. The three co-accused including former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood.

The accused had stated in their plea that the trial in the corruption reference was in final phase but the NAB was still conducting its investigation against them. They prayed the court to seek a written answer from NAB regarding the matter.

The court sought reply from NAB and adjourned the case till August 28.