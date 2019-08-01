NAB granted transit remand till August 07 to take Faryal Talpur to Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has approved transit remand in respect of Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari till August 7 in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has approved transit remand in respect of Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari till August 7 in fake accounts case.The application seeking transit remand in respect of Faryal Talpur was filed in AC Islamabad led by Judge Muhammad Bashir Thursday.

NAB pleaded in the application that Faryal Talpur has to be taken to Karachi for her participation in Sindh Assembly session.

Therefore, transit remand be granted.The court while accepting the NAB plea approved transit remand till August 07.On the other hand the petition filed by Faryal Talpur seeking extension in remand was withdrawn.