UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Granted Transit Remand Till August 07 To Take Faryal Talpur To Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:01 PM

NAB granted transit remand till August 07 to take Faryal Talpur to Karachi

Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has approved transit remand in respect of Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari till August 7 in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has approved transit remand in respect of Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari till August 7 in fake accounts case.The application seeking transit remand in respect of Faryal Talpur was filed in AC Islamabad led by Judge Muhammad Bashir Thursday.

NAB pleaded in the application that Faryal Talpur has to be taken to Karachi for her participation in Sindh Assembly session.

Therefore, transit remand be granted.The court while accepting the NAB plea approved transit remand till August 07.On the other hand the petition filed by Faryal Talpur seeking extension in remand was withdrawn.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur August Court

Recent Stories

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian M ..

5 minutes ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Aug 9

5 minutes ago

Fire erupts in thermal power station in Multan

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

5 minutes ago

AC approves former PM's sister plea for legal assi ..

5 minutes ago

No-confidence motion against Chairman Senate is pa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.