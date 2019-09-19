UrduPoint.com
NAB Granted Two-days Transit Remand Of Khursheed Shah

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

NAB granted two-days transit remand of Khursheed Shah

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a two-day transit remand of PPP's stalwart and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah in an inquiry for possessing assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a two-day transit remand of PPP's stalwart and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah in an inquiry for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would produce the accused before accountability court Sakkur till September 21.

Shah was presented before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by NAB, amid foolproof security arrangements in place after he was arrested last day from Banigala.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB team prayed the court to grant three-day transit remand of the accused to produce him before accountability court Sakkur to which the judge asked about the utility of three days.

The NAB prosecutor said that the Bureau couldn't send accused Sakkur through today's flight, however, former opposition leader could be shifted through any available next flight. At this, the judge accepted the transit remand for two-days and ordered to produce the accused before court concerned.

It may be mentioned that Khursheed Shahd had been arrested by NAB Rawalpindi and Sakkur teams last day from Banigala Islamabad in an inquiry of possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The investigation had been ongoing against him since August 7 and he was alleged to build bungalows, petrol pumps and hotels in the nameof Benamidaar. The accused was arrested after he failed to appearbefore a NAB Sakkur team in compliance of the summons.

