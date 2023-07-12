Open Menu

NAB Hand Over Rs 7.4 Million To Departments After Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 08:22 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan handed over Rs. 7.41 million to government departments in the shape of three pay orders after recovery from officials and others named in corruption cases, at a ceremony here Wednesday

Director General NAB Multan engineer Masood Alam handed over a pay order valuing Rs 3.5 million (3,549,037) in the name of Chief Secretary Punjab to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retired) Saqib Zafar, NAB spokesman said in a statement.

This amount was recovered from officers and officials of the food department Punjab and others.

A pay order valuing Rs 2.9 million (2,989,100) in the name of HBL regional headquarters was handed over by Director NAB Multan Chaudhry Niaz Hassan to executive engineer Pakistan Public Works Department Muzaffargarh engineer Shahid Hussain Ahmadani.

The amount was recovered from officials including Xen, SDO, sub engineer and contractor in an inquiry against them.

Third pay order worth Rs 871,990 in the name of HBL regional headquarters Multan was handed over to regional business manager Syed Ali Haidar Naqvi in a case against a former branch manager.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from DG NAB who reiterated commitment on behalf of the country's ace accountability institution to continue to prosecute corrupt elements without any discrimination.

