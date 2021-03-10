UrduPoint.com
NAB Handed Over A Cheaque Of Rs 19,639,298 To Sindh Government

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

NAB handed over a cheaque of Rs 19,639,298 to Sindh Government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Director General NAB Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig on Wednesdayhanded over a cheque of Rs. 19,639,298 to a representative of finance department, Government of Sindh during a cermony held at NAB Suklir office, said a hand out.

The amount was recovered through plea bargains in various cases relating to Local Government, education works, finance and food department. The ceremony was attended by the concerned NAB Director. The DG lauded the efforts, dedication and teamwork of the investigation team, and hoped that the good work would continue with the same zeal and vigor.

He said that NAB is commitment to the eradication of corruption and would produce more results in the future. He said that the NAB Sukkur would pursue an anti-corruption agenda without fear or favor in order to come up with the expectations of the nation. He added that NAB Sukkur office is working as per the vision of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal as it is "Our faith corruption free Pakistan", he added.

